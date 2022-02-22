Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2022) - Buscar Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: CGLD) announced today that the company would be conducting an extensive review of the potential value of the Treasure Canyon gold mining project in a series of press releases starting today through the end of March.

Company President, Thomas Heathman stated, "Pending a 43-101 technical report for full confirmation, there's both observational evidence and documented appraisal evidence that the Treasure Canyon mine has massive potential when it comes to the mining and production of the gold on site. The main vein in this system, the Ada vein, is over 16 feet wide and has multiple cross veins associated with it.

ABOUT BUSCAR COMPANY: Buscar Company is a mining operation that holds the rights to the Treasure Canyon Mining claims located in Plumas County, California. More recently, the company has also acquired thirty additional claims in the Bucks Lake area of Northern California. Combined, Buscar company has a total of 800 acres of unpatented claims in Plumas National Forest, California.

Asked for an example of what he referred to as observational evidence, Mr. Heathman went on to say, "Early on in my initial exposure to Treasure Canyon, I was excited to see first-hand a geochemical anomaly. On the bottom of the wall in one of the main tunnels, the iron was reduced and showed up as pyrite. Just immediately above this the iron was oxidized and showed up a yellow, orange, and red limonite tending towards hematite. I recognized this as being an important boundary between the lower unweathered quartz vein and the upper weathered vein which was mostly clay. It is along this boundary between the weathered and unweathered parts of the vein that gold from above in the weathered part of the vein settles down and collects. This is what is known as a supergene enriched zone, where gold values are much higher than in any other part of the vein. We dug a tunnel along this smaller cross vein and found values of gold in the supergene enriched zone were very high. It is because of these very high gold values, along with the idea that once production resumes, we will begin working one of several cross veins to the main vein that we feel the potential outlined in the appraisal has merit."

Mr. Heathman finished up with, "Prior to production resuming on site, we felt it would be a productive exercise to break down the Geological Report and provide more detail to our shareholders, so we will do so in subsequent releases starting later this week."

