Dienstag, 22.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Ganz großer Durchbruch gelungen!
WKN: A2QKGG ISIN: NO0010904923 Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ 
Tradegate
22.02.22
15:33 Uhr
1,982 Euro
+0,056
+2,91 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.02.2022 | 14:05
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Purus ASA: Share capital increase registered

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") on 15 February 2022 regarding the issue of 24,742,268 new shares upon completion of a private placement of shares.

The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the new shares under the private placement has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new registered share capital is NOK 25,827,893.70 divided on 258,278,937 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.10 per share.


For additional information, please contact:

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47?909 82?242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
