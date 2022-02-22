Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Purus ASA: Share capital increase registered

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") on 15 February 2022 regarding the issue of 24,742,268 new shares upon completion of a private placement of shares.

The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the new shares under the private placement has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new registered share capital is NOK 25,827,893.70 divided on 258,278,937 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.10 per share.



