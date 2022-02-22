Applied UV, Inc.: Applied UV Enters Three Year Agreement Through its Scandinavian Distribution Partner Airocide Nordic Oy with Plandent Division for Distribution of Airocide to Dental Providers

Covers Finland with plans to expand throughout all of countries in Scandinavia and Europe

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically announces that it's Scandinavian distributor Airocide Nordic Oy has entered into a three-year agreement with Plandent Division for distribution of its patented Airocide® commercial air purification systems to the professional dental community launching initially in Finland, expanding distribution to include all of the countries in Scandinavia and plans to broaden expansion throughout all of Europe.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Plandent Division is a wholly-owned entity of Planmeca Oy, the 3rd largest supplier to the dental industry in Europe. The company operates throughout Europe supplying a wide range of quality-driven, modern dental products and solutions.

"We estimate there are approximately 21,500 dental practices throughout Scandinavia, representing a significant market opportunity for our products," stated Max Munn, President and Interim CEO. "Plandent is a recognized leader for the supply of dental products and equipment and an ideal partner to expand our footprint and helps us capture a meaningful share of the Scandinavian market. In healthcare environments, air quality is perhaps the most easily forgotten component of microbial burden. The constant traffic of patients and staff combined with the effect of ongoing procedures ensures consistently high levels of airborne microbial contamination. Chemicals used in cleaning and sterilization can also contribute to significant levels of VOCs in the air. Implementing the Airocide® air disinfection technology, which constantly works at the point of care, results in increased safety of the environment and the wellbeing of patients and staff."

Mr. Munn continued, "Recent health threats and the possibility of contracting a potentially life-threatening virus such as COVID-19 has increased the dental community's pursuit of solutions that can reduce aerosols and splatter and provide clean air quality. Research published in the Journal of Dentistry in February 2021, confirmed that if a room's ventilation rate is low, respiratory aerosol particles can remain in the indoor air for a long time, making it critical to remove respiratory aerosol to minimize potential exposures of airborne viruses to patients and providers. Creating clean air quality in dental offices is not possible solely with the use of high suction and a central air conditioning system. Improved ventilation and air filtration are important steps in a multi-layered approach for safe delivery of dental care. By installing the patented Airocide® System, both staff and patients will have additional protection."

About Plandent Division

Plandent Division is part of the Planmeca Group, whose parent company Planmeca Oy is the largest privately-owned company in the dental sector. Planmeca Oy, the third largest dental equipment manufacturer in Europe, designs and manufactures advanced dental equipment and x-ray units, software products and imaging solutions. Planmeca exports 98 percent of its production to over 120 countries through 550 distributors. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the Plandent Division operates in nearly 15 countries throughout Europe. Plandent Division's business units supply a wide range of quality-driven, modern dental products and solutions. Since its founding in 1972, Plandent Division has become one of the most influential dental suppliers in Europe. For more information, please visit https://www.planmeca.com/company/planmeca-group/ or https://www.plandent.com/.

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photo-catalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/; https://sterilumen.com/; https://www.airocide.com https://kesscience.com; https://scientificairmanagement.com and, https://munnworks.com/.

