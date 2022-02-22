Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2022) - IFAN FINANCIAL Inc. (OTC Pink: IFAN), is pleased to announce that it has applied for name and ticker change with FINRA (the "Financial Industry Regulatory Authority" corporation). Once name and ticker change are approved it will be revealed publicly.

The new focus includes Biosciences and Mental Health. This corporate action opens a new chapter for the company as it allows the new name and ticker to shed the connection to its prior business, which had nothing to do with today's focus. Management believes the move is a watershed event and will eliminate confusion among existing and future stakeholders. The Company continues to perform due diligence on planned acquisitions, is reviewing potential investments in other businesses, and is in discussions with institutional investors and advisors to finance growth, though there can be no assurances.

"I am proud to have had a role in completing this corporate action and would like to thank our shareholders for their patience and dedication," said Larry Williams, CEO.

About IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink: IFAN)

A Nevada holding corporation actively pursuing acquisitions. IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink: IFAN) is an OTC Markets listed issuer and trades under the ticker symbol "IFAN".

