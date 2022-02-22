Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) provided details today for its previously announced mid-year strategy update to be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Multiple Cimpress executives will participate in this video event, including Robert Keane, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, and Sean Quinn, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. EST and last approximately 90 minutes. The event format will be a presentation followed by a Q&A session addressing both live and pre-submitted questions. Investors may pre-submit questions prior to the event by emailing ir@cimpress.com by Friday, February 25, 2022. The event will be webcast live at ir.cimpress.com, and a replay, slides and transcript will be available following the event.

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vista, and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit https://cimpress.com/.

