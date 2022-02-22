

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $452.83 million, or $2.66 per share. This compares with $198.62 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 81.2% to $5.40 billion from $2.98 billion last year.



Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $452.83 Mln. vs. $198.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.66 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.08 -Revenue (Q4): $5.40 Bln vs. $2.98 Bln last year.



