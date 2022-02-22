Clark will appear in-app and create seated workout classes

FitXR, the immersive virtual fitness club, has partnered with professional athlete, author and motivational speaker, Zion Clark, to continue to deliver in its pursuit of making fitness fun and inclusive for all. Zion, also known as Big Z, is collaborating with the fitness experts at FitXR to choreograph and create new classes that can be played while seated.

FitXR has long acknowledged that a certain level of anxiety exists for many when deciding to workout. For those with a disability, injury or other mobility issues, these hesitations are often heightened. That's why FitXR makes it easy for anyone, anywhere to get the most out of their workouts with adaptive fitness offerings. All classes in its Box studio are able to be played while seated by disengaging the squat feature. In addition, FitXR also offers numerous seated classes in its Dance HIIT studios allowing members with varying degrees of mobility to enjoy fun, engaging workouts.

Born with no legs due to caudal regression syndrome, Zion grew up in the foster care system where he was bullied and beaten. His life changed just months from aging out of the system when he was adopted by his mother at the age of 17. In high school he became dedicated to wrestling and went on to achieve great success in the sport. His remarkable journey is the subject of the Netflix Original Documentary Short, Zion

Zion is currently a Guiness World Record holder as the fastest man on two hands (20M) with a time of 4.78 seconds. He's currently preparing for his next World Record for fastest rope climb in late March. Zion is also attempting to qualify to be the first American athlete to compete in both the Summer Olympic (wrestling) and Paralympic Games (seated 100M in track) in Paris in 2024.

"I believe in the FitXR mission of making fitness fun and inclusive for all," said Zion Clark. "I wanted to partner with FitXR to create these workout classes because they understand that fitness is not one-size-fits all. Together we're creating content that is accessible to a broad range of people, regardless of their experience, goals or mobility. I hope I can encourage people to look past their limitations mental or physical and start being more active. If I can inspire people to commit to living a more balanced lifestyle through routine exercise, that's a win for me."

Zion's first class READY FOR ANYTHING debuts in the Box studio today and his additional classes will be released on a monthly basis. Zion's seated HIIT classes will be introduced later this year and he will appear in the studio via avatar.

"We're so incredibly psyched to welcome Zion to our team," said Kelly Cosentino, Director of Fitness at FitXR. "Zion's ability to overcome adversity to lead with confidence and joy is utterly infectious. We appreciate Zion's motto No Excuses and his commitment to take control of his own destiny. And while he prioritizes dedication and discipline as the keys to his success, he is always smiling and having fun along the way. This is very much the FitXR way. We hope our members are as inspired by Zion as we are and find motivation in the workouts he's helping to create and lead."

"Since its inception, FitXR has always been about inclusivity and providing fitness options that cater to all," said Sam Cole, Co-Founder CEO of FitXR. "It's a foundation of our business model and I'm so thrilled to elevate our pledge to fitness inclusivity through our partnership with Zion. We're excited for him to bring his unique passion and sense of perseverance to FitXR."

About FitXR

FitXR is an immersive virtual fitness club, merging VR with total body workouts designed by top fitness experts. Dedicated to making fitness more fun and accessible for everyone, FitXR offers workout classes within three distinct studios Box, Dance and HIIT. FitXR is the only VR fitness app that provides a truly engaging, multiplayer experience with constantly refreshed content, classes and music. FitXR is creating group fitness for the future, transporting members to its virtual fitness studios where they can meet new people and workout together all from the comfort, safety and convenience of home. FitXR is available on the Meta Quest.

