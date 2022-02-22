Siklu Introduces New Customer Premises Equipment for its MultiHaul TG Product Line - the T260

Smaller, easier-to-install Gigabit-performance "terminal unit" designed to facilitate the growth of Gigabit-speed Terragraph-certified wireless networks

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siklu, a world leader in millimeter wave (mmWave) solutions for Digital City and Gigabit Wireless Access (GWA), introduced today the MultiHaul TG small Terminal Unit (TU) "T260". The T260 is designed for faster and unobtrusive installation on the exteriors of homes, apartment buildings or street "furniture" such as streetlights.

Siklu has incorporated two design features that reduce the installation time for this Terminal Unit from hours to less than 30 minutes. First, a T260 within 400m range of the network is merely pointed in the general direction of the antenna and it will connect automatically. And second, Siklu has eliminated the need to ground the T260 electrically. These features save significant time to the installer who can "point and move" to the next installation.

The T260 is also temperature and environmentally hardened and has been certified to the highest industry standards - IP67 and NEMA4. All in all, the addition of the T260 gives Siklu the most versatile Terragraph-certified portfolio, with the widest range of terminal units for a variety of needs and applications, such as long-range and medium-range multiport and Gigabit-speed medium-reach connectivity.

With these features, the T260 will make it easier to provide a variety of Gigabit-speed wireless services, true broadband Internet, Wi-Fi hotspot backhaul and various Smart City applications, such as security and traffic monitoring.

Siklu's current MultiHaul TG family represents its third generation of Terragraph-compliant, point- to-multipoint 60GHz products and enables a fully-meshed network topology that reduces capital expenditure and operating costs for operators and offers several performance benefits.

For instance, a network of T260 TUs connected to Siklu N36x distribution nodes creates a "self-healing" mesh topology featuring built-in redundant paths for traffic rerouting if an outage occurs in a given link. And by virtue of advanced scheduling algorithms and features such as narrow beam widths, the mesh offers maximum immunity to interference and bi-directional data rates between nodes are sustained as the network grows in size.

"There can be no doubt that the smaller the TU is, the more options customers have for deployment - and the more likely they are to use it," said Shimon Hochbaum, AVP Product Management of Siklu. "Typically, in wireless systems, going smaller means sacrificing performance. However, the T260 breaks new ground by delivering a full Gigabit in a form factor that is dramatically impressive on many levels."

Siklu is hosting a webinar about the latest product developments and success stories concerning the MultiHaul TG product line, on March 8th at 1200 EST. The agenda will include a presentation about key applications and use cases and an overview of the entire product line. Please click here for more information and to register.

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-Gigabit "wireless fiber" connectivity in urban, suburban and rural areas. Operating in the millimeter wave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, Wi-Fi backhaul and municipal network connectivity -- all running over one network. Thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com.

