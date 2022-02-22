MENA Fitness Services Market has been anticipated to showcase a substantial growth @18% CAGR on account of increasing health concern among the population and their escalating willingness to spend on fitness services: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Underpenetrated Markets such as Algeria and Morocco to provide ample opportunities for international fitness chains to gain a foothold in the market.

and to provide ample opportunities for international fitness chains to gain a foothold in the market. The future of the gym industry is a "hybrid" model, where people do at-home workouts for efficiency and make time for gyms as a social outing.

Focus towards offering group classes exercises which includes Pilates, Cross fits, Zumba, Aerobics, Martial Arts and many others will be key to success for independent gyms.

and many others will be key to success for independent gyms. Fitness Centers are rolling out new membership packages to accommodate for customers seeking more flexible and affordable packages, i.e., Class Package or Pay per day vs 1/ 3/6/12 month memberships.

Increasing Penetration Rates: Increasing awareness about the consequences of lifestyle related diseases such as obesity, high blood pressure, heart strokes, and diabetes will intensify the number of subscribers. The market is poised to gain significant traction with the rise in the number of Health Clubs and Fitness Centers incorporating advanced equipment catering to the changing health patterns and consumer demands.

Integrated Wellness Trends: Gyms/clubs/spas in countries such as UAE and Saudi Arabia are adding in complimentary wellness services, such as physio, massage, chiro, performance, nutrition, genetic testing and BCA, to become more holistic, thereby increasing the demand for fitness services in the region.

Growth in Digital Fitness Application Market: Adoption of digital fitness applications in the MENA region skyrocketed as COVID-19 shuttered gyms & studios in almost every country. The MENA digital fitness app market marked by technological innovations is expected to generate a revenue of over USD 1 Bn by 2025, of which Turkey, KSA and Morocco will be the top contributors.

The report titled "MENA Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F - Driven by increasing health concerns resulting in addition of number of health clubs and gyms in the region" by Ken Research suggested that the fitness market is further expected to grow in the near future owing to growing health conscious population, increasing disposable income, rising awareness regarding obesity and to overcome health issues such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases has been the major key factors which drives the demand for fitness services centers in MENA region. The market is expected to register a positive five year CAGR of 18.1% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025F.

Key Segments Covered in MENA Fitness Market

Direct Economic Impact of Fitness Centres

Overview of Commercial Gyms in MENA Health and Fitness Market

Overview of Fitness Centres in Hotels and Resorts

Overview of Fitness Centres in Schools and Universities

Overview of Fitness Centres in Residential Townships/Compounds

Overview of Fitness Centres in Hospitals

Overview of Fitness Centres in Sports Clubs and Govt. Organizations

Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Centres

MENA Fitness Equipment Industry Market Size

Evaluation of Premiumization on Real Estate Sector

Estimated Cost of Constructing a Fitness Centre

Key Target Audience

Fitness Equipment Manufacturers

Fitness Equipment Distributors

Fitness Centres

Government Organizations

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2020

2015-2020 Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Socio-Economic Landscape of MENA

Direct and Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in MENA

Snapshot of Digital Fitness Market in MENA

MENA Fitness Equipment Industry Market Size

Evaluation of Premiumization on Real Estate Sector

Assessment of the Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in MENA

Overview of Healthcare Scenario/Health Statistics

Potential Health Implications and Health Cost Reductions

Customer Mindset for Fitness Services

Impact of COVID 19 on Fitness Industry in MENA

Future Outlook and Projections for MENA Fitness Services Market

White space and Opportunities existing in the MENA Fitness Services Market

Research Methodology

Israel Fitness Services Market

KSA Fitness Services Market

Egypt Fitness Services Market

UAE Fitness Services Market

Turkey Fitness Services Market

Algeria Fitness Services Market

Morocco Fitness Services Market

Oman Fitness Services Market

Qatar Fitness Service Market

Related Reports:-

Egypt Fitness Services Market Outlook To 2025F - Driven By Growing Health And Fitness Consciousness And Increasing Obesity Among Consumers In The Country

Egypt Fitness Services Market is a largely under-penetrated market with less than % of the population actively participating in a Fitness Centres. Rising disposable income accompanied with improvement in infrastructure pertaining to fitness centres are fueling the market growth. Tech-enabled high-end fitness offerings, usually backed by strong social media credentials and cult following along with budget fitness chains are expanding in Egypt.

Oman Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F - Driven by Rise in Health Consciousness and Increasing Penetration of International Brands across the country

Oman fitness market contributes 0.2% of the GDP facilated by new foreign players and regional expansion of the fitness clubs, gyms and centers. The expansion spreads across various systems like presence of gyms in universities, schools and hotels as well as across the major cities of the country. The market is currently placed in growth stage with strong possibility for further development at a faster pace with positive trends expected in the industry. Future growth is driven by increase in the average number of members involved and active members.

Algeria Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F - Driven by technological innovations and inventive training approaches along with adoption of hybrid model by fitness centers

The fitness market in Algeria is an underpenetrated market with one of the lowest penetration rates in the MENA market. Rising awareness about health risks of a sedentary lifestyle and adoption of tech innovations for connectivity and inventive training approaches are fuelling the market growth. The participation of women is on the rise as trainers, fitness influencers, and entrepreneurs in fitness industry, thereby increasing the female memberships and employment.

More Fitness Services Market Research Reports By Ken Research: - https://www.kenresearch.com/productsearch.php'searchKey=Fitness+Services

