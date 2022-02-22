Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc.: Net Medical Announces Preliminary Results for Fourth Quarter 2021

Leaning on two decades of experience connecting providers with the patients who need them, Net Medical's business is unique and growing

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTC PINK:NMXS) said today that unaudited preliminary numbers show the company recorded net income of $301,285 in the fourth fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2021. Total revenue was $821,399.

Net Medical CEO Dick Govatski said, "Demand was high for Covid tests provided through our state-of-the-art mobile testing labs. Our patients benefited from our use of bioMerieux's proprietary PCR testing module that provides quick certified results that can be used for travel and other purposes. It is the only FDA approved test that can detect and identify 22 separate viral pathogens including Covid, influenza and the common cold."

For more information, call 505-255-1999. X 320. Visit www.netmedical.com.

About Net Medical - publicly traded (OTC Pink:NMXS) since 1999.

Net Medical Xpress has two operating units. Net Medical Xpress provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals and other medical facilities. The company specializes in teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare and telenephrology. We maintain a 24/7/365 call center, software developers, and telemedicine platforms. In additional, Net Medical Labs is a moderate complex CLIA certified lab that specializes in virus testing and diagnostics. The company uses bioMerieux's proprietary PCR testing module that is the only test that can detect 22 separate viral pathogens and has been approved by the FDA. The company's mobile fleet of vans is utilized to provide statewide COVID and FLU testing for schools, companies, homeless shelters, and nursing homes. The lab also serves as a reference lab for physician offices, and other facilities that lack services for complex virus diagnostics.

