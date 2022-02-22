BRDSEYE Inc.: BRDSEYE Launches World's Fastest Flight Search App, Targets Millennial & Gen-Z Travelers Who Book Last Minute Up To 30 Days In Advance

MÁLAGA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / As the attention span of mobile consumers reaches fractions of seconds, BRDSEYE looks to deliver the best travel options within 2-3 seconds of opening a mobile device.

BRDSEYE, a startup based in California and Europe, has announced their official launch after open beta testing with users throughout 2021. Currently available on iOS in 174 countries, BRDSEYE offers travelers a simplistic and elegant "Bird's-Eye-View" approach to discovering flights using a One-Touch search functionality on a non-cluttered and customizable map interface. The platform is aimed at Millennial and Gen-Z travelers whose attention span must be captured in seconds. Most other apps require 30-40 seconds of data entry on fillable forms to perform a single search.

The company targets the 'Zero-to-Thirty Travelers' who book Last Minute up to 30 days in advance. In 2019, 4.4 billion passengers took to the skies and 23% of them, more than a billion people, booked Last Minute while 41% overall booked within 30 days of departure. As the passenger count slowly returns to 2019 figures, BRDSEYE expects this market to continue to be the dominant demographic for years to come.

The mobile app borrows some of the UI/UX practices of the top social media apps like TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram and others, namely the ergonomic single hand use with swiping and tapping gestures along with compelling media content. BRDSEYE users almost never use a keyboard until they enter their name and credit card details.

Travelers can also utilize the Discount Flight Mode which shows users the most recently discounted flights both one way and round trip by displaying the lowest fares immediately without having to perform hundreds of combinations of searches.

The platform also gives their users the ability to submit their favorite photos of worldwide destinations which are shown at the top of every search in the 'hero' position. Each photo is linked back to the creator. There is an open call for photography on their website.

The company plans on building more features that allow users to customize the experience even further. Android, Tablet, and Web can be expected sometime in 2022.

The founder, Grant McGuire who is a world traveler, aviation enthusiast, and son of a veteran Boeing engineer, has been a digital nomad for more than a decade and began building the company remotely while quarantined in Spain in 2020.

