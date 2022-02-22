

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Federal Housing finance agency's house price index and S&P Case-Shiller home price index for December are due at 9:00 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the euro, it climbed the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 115.14 against the yen, 1.1338 against the euro, 1.3553 against the pound and 0.9197 against the franc at 8:55 am ET.







