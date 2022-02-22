

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Federal Housing finance agency's house price index and S&P Case-Shiller home price index for December have been released at 9:00 am ET Tuesday. Following these data, the greenback changed little against its major counterparts.



The greenback was trading at 115.13 against the yen, 1.1340 against the euro, 1.3549 against the pound and 0.9198 against the franc around 9:02 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de