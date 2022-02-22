cnvrg.io, an Intel company, announces AI Blueprints, an open-source suite of developer friendly ready-made ML pipelines

cnvrg.io AI Blueprints deliver end to end and open-source ML pipelines and Model APIs to enable developers to deliver and productionize AI in minutes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- cnvrg.io, an Intel company, provider of the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) platform, today announced the release of cnvrg.io AI Blueprints to help developers quickly deliver AI applications, with easy-to-use ML pipelines that can run on any infrastructure. cnvrg.io AI Blueprints are a curated, verified and open-source library of ML model APIs and customizable pipelines to enable software developers to easily enhance their applications with AI to solve any business or product problem.

cnvrg.io AI blueprints are built on cnvrg.io's experience working with the leading data and AI teams in the world, learning and identifying recurring bottlenecks and engineering challenges that arise while putting ML in production. The AI Blueprints are a collection of complete, data-centric and customizable ML pipelines focused on easy integration between data sources and targets.

The AI software market will grow to $37 billion by 2025 according to Forrester . However, one of the biggest factors slowing down AI adoption is the shortage of trained AI developers, and the engineering complexity of putting models in production. With a rich library of open-source and ready-to-use AI blueprints consisting of data connectors, ML components and deployment options, developers can create a complete end-to-end AI solution and use it easily in any application. For example, a developer is able to apply sales forecasting directly on Salesforce data, perform text classification on their Snowflake data warehouse, predictions on data that is stored in S3 bucket or many others. cnvrg.io AI Blueprints can be used as is or be modified to fit specific needs in a simple, user-friendly interface or directly via code.

cnvrg.io AI Blueprints are community driven and offer a collection with dozens of AI use-cases with 100+ components that will continuously grow with community contributions. With cnvrg.io AI Blueprints, organizations will be able to host their own private repository of Blueprints and help data scientists democratize their work, enabling other developers in their organization to apply machine learning that is tailored to their business use case.



cnvrg.io AI Blueprints are powered by cnvrg.io Metacloud , a cloud native AI platform, with the ability to bring your own compute and storage, and run AI workloads anywhere. cnvrg.io is also offering hands-on AI Blueprints workshops for developers interested in building their own end to end AI solution to apply to their business domain. Sign up today and join cnvrg.io's community of developers.

"AI Blueprints is our way of enabling data scientists to share their work easily and help organizations to keep up with the demand, and apply more AI to more use-cases," said Yochay Ettun, CEO and Co-founder of cnvrg.io. "The cnvrg.io AI Blueprints are developer-friendly, open source, and fully customizable - enabling any developer to easily add ML to their applications."

"We're excited to work closely with cnvrg.io to enable developers to get more value from their AI initiatives," said Kavitha Prasad, VP Intel AI Strategy and Execution. "Now with cnvrg.io AI Blueprints, AI is more accessible, making it easier for developers in any industry to enhance their business outcomes with pre-built AI pipelines off-the-shelf."

cnvrg.io, an Intel Company, will unveil cnvrg.io AI Blueprints today at mlcon 2.0 , a community ML event hosted by cnvrg.io where CTO Greg Lavender, Intel's Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Software and Advanced Technology Group will have a fireside chat about the future of developers and AI, and cnvrg.io founders, Yochay Ettun and Leah Kolben will present cnvrg.io's current offerings and future road map. To register for mlcon 2.0, The AI and ML developers conference, a virtual event taking place February 22-23, click here.

cnvrg.io AI Blueprints will be generally available in the first half of 2022.

About cnvrg.io

cnvrg.io is an AI OS, transforming the way enterprises manage, scale and accelerate AI and data science development from research to production. The code-first platform is built by data scientists, for data scientists and offers unrivaled flexibility to run on-premise or cloud. From advanced MLOps to continual learning, cnvrg.io brings top of the line technology to data science teams so they can spend less time on DevOps and focus on the real magic - algorithms. Since using cnvrg.io, teams across industries have gotten more models to production resulting in increased business value. For more information, visit https://cnvrg.io/ .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160338/cnvrg_io_Logo.jpg