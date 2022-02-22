DGAP-News: Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. ('Modivcare') (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced the launch of Modivcare Academy. The innovative program supports transportation providers who own, work for, or operate non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) companies by providing education, networking opportunities, and training resources. 'The introduction of Modivcare Academy is an extension of our purpose, to ensure greater access to care by serving the needs of our communities,' said Daniel Greenleaf, President and CEO of Modivcare. 'Our unique program, offered to emerging NEMT companies that contract with us, supports the ongoing business success of transportation providers who are a driving force for positive change within their communities.' Modivcare Academy empowers drivers with information and insights about the latest innovative technology, provides industry best-practices training, and offers resources to support running an NEMT business. The program was kicked-off in Chicago at the December 2021 inaugural Modivcare Academy event that featured subject matter experts offering insights about strategic growth, marketing and sales, customer engagement, operations, financial management, and technology adoption. 'We are strongly committed to investing in the success of transportation providers because they serve a critical role in breaking down the barriers that stand in the way of access to care,' added Greenleaf. 'Our transportation providers represent a broad and diverse pool of businesses, including disadvantaged, small, minority, and women-owned firms who are committed to providing safe and reliable transportation to the patients we jointly serve. We were overwhelmed by the positive response to our Chicago event and look forward to hosting future events in other communities in 2022.' 'As transportation providers, we have faced many COVID-19 challenges, but we have stayed focused and have overcome these hurdles by concentrating on our patients,' said Brisa Berumen-Dixon, a transportation provider with Seabreeze NEMT, Rockford, Illinois. 'The most rewarding part of what we do is improving the quality of life for individuals within our hometown communities, which is made possible through our relationship with Modivcare.' To further improve the driver experience and support their business success, Modivcare also launched a 'Voice of the Customer' survey program to collect real-time feedback and a Transportation Advisory Council to support the needs of transportation providers. Modivcare's non-emergency medical transportation services provide access to safe, reliable rides to health services. Working with local, community-based transportation providers, Modivcare is the largest broker of NEMT in the nation and brings more than 35 years of experience to its more than 6,500 transportation providers and provides more than 75 million trips annually to 30 million patients across the nation. Modivcare Academy empowers drivers with information and insights about the latest innovative technology, provides industry best-practices training, and offers resources to support running an NEMT business. The program was kicked-off in Chicago at the December 2021 inaugural Modivcare Academy event that featured subject matter experts offering insights about strategic growth, marketing and sales, customer engagement, operations, financial management, and technology adoption. # # # # About Modivcare Modivcare Inc. ('Modivcare') (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, remote patient monitoring, medication management and nutritional meal delivery. Modivcare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ('Matrix Medical Network'), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com. Contact Details Kate Zerone Senior Manager, Communications kate.zerone@modivcare.com Kim Warth Amendola Communications kwarth@acmarketingpr.com

