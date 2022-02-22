NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in SCA (37/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA (SCA) published on February 21, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of SCA has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 31, 2022, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 1.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 2.25 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is April 1, 2022. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in SCA (SCAB). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1045228