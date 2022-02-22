Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.02.2022
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Ganz großer Durchbruch gelungen!
WKN: 856193 ISIN: SE0000112724 Ticker-Symbol: SCA 
Tradegate
22.02.22
12:22 Uhr
15,245 Euro
-0,015
-0,10 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire
22.02.2022 | 16:05
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in SCA (37/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Svenska Cellulosa
AB SCA (SCA) published on February 21, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of SCA has proposed that the Annual General Meeting
(AGM) scheduled for March 31, 2022, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK
1.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 2.25 per share. The
scheduled Ex-date is April 1, 2022. Provided that the AGM approves the
proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in SCA (SCAB). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1045228
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
