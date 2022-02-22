Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Move About Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (88/22)

On request of Move About Group AB (publ), company registration number 559311-9232, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from February 23, 2022. Shares Short name: MOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 24 927 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016830335 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 247202 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559311-9232 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------------- 4020 Consumer Products & Services ---------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 01 550.