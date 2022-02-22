

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply lower in early trading on Tuesday, stocks have regained ground over the course of the morning. The major averages have climbed well off their lows of the session, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reaching positive territory.



Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is down 126.13 points or 0.4 percent at 33,953.05, the Nasdaq is up 30.04 points or 0.2 percent at 13,578.11 and the S&P 500 is up 3.16 points or 0.1 percent at 4,352.03.



Concerns about increased tensions between Ukraine and Russia contributed to the initial weakness after Russia recognized two Ukrainian separatist regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as sovereign states.



Russian President Vladimir Putin subsequently ordered troops into the territory as 'peacekeepers,' intensifying a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.



In response, the U.K. has announced a 'first tranche' of sanctions on Russia, targeting five Russian banks and three 'very high net worth' individuals.



Germany has also halted the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, while the U.S. plans to announce additional sanctions on Russia later in the day.



Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, with upbeat earnings news helping to offset the negative sentiment.



Shares of Macy's (M) are moving sharply higher after the department store operator reported better than expected fourth quarter results, increased its dividend and announced a new $2 billion stock buyback.



Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme (DNUT) has also shown a strong move to the upside after reporting fourth quarter revenues that beat analyst estimates and providing upbeat guidance.



On the other hand, Home Depot (HD) has moved notably lower despite reporting fourth quarter results that beat analyst estimates and boosting its dividend by 15 percent.



Despite the recovery attempt by the broader markets, tobacco stocks continue to see significant weakness, with the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index slumping by 2 percent.



Notable weakness also remains visible among gold stocks, as reflected by the 1.1 percent drop by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index.



On the other hand, steel stocks have shown a strong move to the upside on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Steel Index up by 1.7 percent.



Semiconductor stocks have also shown a substantial turnaround after seeing initial weakness, resulting in a 1.1 percent increase by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index,



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plummeted by 2.7 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is just below the unchanged line and the German DAX Index is down by 0.3 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground after moving sharply higher late last week. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2.1 basis points at 1.953 percent.







