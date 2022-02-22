- (PLX AI) - ASM International Q4 orders EUR 644.9 million.
- • Q4 revenue EUR 491.3 million vs. estimate EUR 488 million
- • Q4 gross margin 47% vs. estimate 46.5%
|Chipmaker ASMI forecasts rise in first-quarter revenue after record Q4
|ASM International Q4 Operating Result EUR 131.3 Million vs. Estimate EUR 135 Million
ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Almere, The Netherlands February 22, 2022, 6 p.m. CET
ASM finishes strong year with record high orders in Q4
ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today reports its fourth quarter...
ASM International NV: ASMI SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF HELSINKI FOR ALD CENTER OF EXCELLENCE
Almere, The Netherlands February 11, 2022
ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM)
signed an agreement with the University of Helsinki to form and fund the
Atomic Layer Deposition...
ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY AND TIMING OF THE FOURTH QUARTER 2021 CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Almere, The Netherlands February 1, 2022
ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) will report operating results for the 2021 fourth quarter (which ended on December 31, 2021) at approximately:
6:00...
