- (PLX AI) - Siemens Gamesa announces the signature of two Preferred Supplier Agreements for two offshore wind farm projects, with a capacity of 720 MW each project.
- • Deals with Equinor and Polenergia for the MFW Baltyk II and MFW Baltyk III offshore wind farm projects, located in the Baltic Sea, with a capacity of 720 MW each project, including a service agreement
- • The agreements remain subject to several conditions, including final investment decision by Equinor and Polenergia and required permitting, which are planned for 2024
