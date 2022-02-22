Japan House London Launches Kintsugi Demonstration and Workshop Series 2022

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan House London - the cultural home of Japan in the UK - presents a series of kintsugi demonstrations and workshops from 27 February to late May, in collaboration with Nishikawa Iku from Kintsugi Oxford.

Roughly translating as 'joining with gold', kintsugi is the centuries-old Japanese repair technique which uses Japanese lacquer (urushi) dusted with powdered gold or other precious materials to restore broken ceramic vessels. The craft is underpinned by a philosophy of finding beauty in the flawed or imperfect. Rather than masking fractures, kintsugi highlights them to tell an object's story.

The event series begins on 27 February with a succession of hour-long, bookable demonstrations by Nishikawa, during which she offers an introduction to the art of kintsugi and its meaning, before providing a practical step-by-step demonstration of how guests can use kintsugi techniques at home to repair their own broken or chipped ceramic items. Guests are able to ask questions during these group sessions, which are free to attend.

Following on from the demonstrations, Japan House offers visitors three further chances to experience the art of kintsugi hands on, with dedicated workshops running in March, April and May. During these ticketed events, each participant will gain valuable, practical kintsugi repair skills while piecing together a broken ceramic plate. Guests will be able to take away their finished pieces, along with the knowledge of how to produce further kintsugi pieces at home.

Workshop dates and times:

Sunday 27 March 2022

Saturday 30 April 2022

Saturday 28 May 2022

Two workshops on each date: 13:30-15:00 / 16:00-17:30

Heidi Isa, Director - Marketing and Communications at Japan House London says:

'While the principles of kintsugi are particularly relevant in this age of recycling and reusing, this Japanese practice dates back many centuries. Participants to our workshops can expect to take home not only a beautifully repaired ceramic item but also an appreciation of the materials, tools, techniques and philosophy of this ancient art form.'

To book a space at a demonstration or workshop, please visit: www.japanhouselondon.uk/whats-on . Workshop booking links and prices may be updated nearer the time of each event. Please note that spaces for each session are limited to 12 individuals to ensure an intimate encounter for each guest and sufficient interaction with the workshop leader.

About Nishikawa Iku

Founder of Kintsugi Oxford, Nishikawa Iku was born and raised in Kochi, Japan. She first became attracted to the art of kintsugi while assisting Kyoto lacquerware artists Shimode Muneaki and Sato Takahiko with the delivery of kintsugi workshops at the Ashmolean Museum and the Pitt Rivers Museum in Oxford. Although kintsugi has often been considered as a professional craft technique achievable only in Japan, through practice and training Nishikawa found that the craft could be accessible outside Japan by using recently developed new materials. As Kintsugi Oxford, she has given kintsugi workshops in Japan, Italy and the UK using new materials. She hosts individual and group lessons from her studio in Oxford from where she carries out kintsugi repairs for private clients. She has worked with artists including Lisa Hammond, Bouke de Vries, Kat Wheeler and Claudia Clare.

About Japan House London

Japan House London is a cultural destination offering visitors the opportunity to experience the best and latest from Japan. Located on London'sKensington High Street, the experience is an authentic encounter with Japan, engaging and surprising even the most knowledgeable guests. Presenting the very best of Japanese art, design, gastronomy, innovation and technology, it deepens the visitor's appreciation of all that Japan has to offer. Part of a global initiative led by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are two other Japan Houses, one in Los Angeles and the other in São Paulo.

