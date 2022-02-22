

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices moved up sharply on Tuesday amid concerns over supplies following Russia's aggressive move into Ukraine.



It is feared that a full-blown conflict in Ukraine could cause major disruption to crude supplies.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $1.70 or about 1.9% at $91.91 a barrel.



Brent crude futures are up $0.60 or 0.65% at $93.59 a barrel.



Tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and ordered the army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area.



Putin subsequently ordered troops into the territory as 'peacekeepers,' intensifying a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.



Following this, the U.K. has announced a 'first tranche' of sanctions on Russia, targeting five Russian banks and three 'very high net worth' individuals.



Germany has also halted the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, while the U.S. plans to announce additional sanctions on Russia later in the day.



US President Joe Biden has announced what he called the 'first tranche' of sanctions against Russia, including steps to starve the country of financing, saying Moscow had started an invasion of Ukraine. He also warned of further sanctions.



Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg described the actions by Russia as moving 'from covert attempts to destabilize Ukraine to overt military action.'







