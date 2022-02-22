- (PLX AI) - Diamondback Full year 2022 oil production guidance of 218 - 222 MBO/d (369 - 376 MBOE/d).
- • Full year 2022 cash CAPEX guidance of $1.75 - $1.90 billion
- • The Company expects to drill between 270 and 290 gross (248 - 267 net) wells and complete between 260 and 280 gross (240 - 258 net) wells with an average lateral length of approximately 10,200 feet in 2022
- • Q1 2022 oil production guidance of 218 - 222 MBO/d (369 - 376 MBOE/d)
- • Q1 2022 cash CAPEX guidance of $435 - $475 million
