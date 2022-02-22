

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $176.58 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $173.74 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Cadence Design Systems reported adjusted earnings of $227.37 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $773.04 million from $759.91 million last year.



Cadence Design Systems earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $176.58 Mln. vs. $173.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.63 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q4): $773.04 Mln vs. $759.91 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.04 Next quarter revenue guidance: $850 - $870 Mln



