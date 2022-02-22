

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corp. (O) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $4.0 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $117.9 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Realty Income Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $486.0 million or $0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 64.0% to $685.0 million from $417.6 million last year.



Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $4.0 Mln. vs. $117.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.01 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.37 -Revenue (Q4): $685.0 Mln vs. $417.6 Mln last year.



