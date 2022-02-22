

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $92.90 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $35.79 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, CoStar Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $137.72 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $506.79 million from $444.39 million last year.



CoStar Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.27 to $0.28 Next quarter revenue guidance: $510 - $515 Mln



