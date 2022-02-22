

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quad/Graphics (QUAD):



Earnings: -$21.1 million in Q4 vs. -$94.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.41 in Q4 vs. -$1.85 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Quad/Graphics reported adjusted earnings of $5.3 million or $0.10 per share for the period.



Revenue: $854.6M in Q4 vs. $843.3M in the same period last year.



