

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Transocean Inc. (RIG) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$260 million, or -$0.40 per share. This compares with -$37 million, or -$0.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Transocean Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$126 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.0% to $621 million from $690 million last year.



Transocean Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



