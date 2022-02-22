Westport Fuel Systems Inc: Westport Fuel Systems to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on Monday, March 14, 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX/ Nasdaq: WPRT) will disclose its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Monday, March 14, 2022, after market close. Westport Fuel Systems' Management will host a call to review the financial results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 10:00 am EST | 7:00 am PT.

Live Conference Call & Webcast

The general public can access the conference call by telephone by dialing 1-800-319-4610.

Replay Conference Call & Webcast

To access the conference call replay, please dial 1-800-319-6413 (Canada & USA toll-free) or +1-604-638-9010 using the passcode 8348. The telephone replay will be available until Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022. The webcast will be archived on the Westport Fuel Systems website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable MP3 file.

