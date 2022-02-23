AM Best has been named Rating Agency of the Year at the MENA Insurance Awards 2022. The event was held at the Dubai International Financial Centre. The awards acknowledge outstanding achievements of insurance professionals across the Middle Eastern and North African markets.

Matthew Mosher, president and CEO of AM Best Rating Services, said, "This award is a tribute to the hard work of the many employees in AM Best's EMEA offices. It is a reflection of their knowledge and understanding of the (re)insurance industry in the Middle East and North Africa."

Vasilis Katsipis, AM Best's general manager for MENA, South Central Africa, added, "We are honoured to earn this award. AM Best strives to contribute to the strength of the insurance industry in the MENA region, and we are committed to serving the market as a source of reliable ratings and information."

Please see coverage of the awards ceremony at https://menainsuranceawards.awardstage.com/.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

