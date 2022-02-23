Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Ganz großer Durchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2APXA ISIN: US69344D4088 Ticker-Symbol: PLO 
Tradegate
18.02.22
18:19 Uhr
30,400 Euro
-0,400
-1,30 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
PLDT INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLDT INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,20031,00022.02.
30,60030,80022.02.
PR Newswire
23.02.2022 | 06:10
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PLDT Inc.: Filipinos in Ukraine get free roaming data assistance from Smart

MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid mounting tensions in Ukraine, PLDT's wireless arm Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is extending assistance to all Filipinos stranded in the country.

"We are monitoring the situation in Ukraine and are ready to assist our kababayans. It is important to equip them with services to help them communicate and access information, especially during time of crisis. We are also praying for their safety as they await repatriation or evacuation," said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications President and CEO.

Smart is giving almost 1000 roaming customers in Ukraine free 1GB Gigaroam subscription valid for five days to help them place urgent calls and texts or to assure their families and friends of their safety.

Smart roamers in Ukraine can also get instant and free access to Smart's data roaming manager by going to gigaroam.smart.com.ph using their Smart roaming SIM.

Driven by malasakit and its commitment to keep Filipinos everywhere connected, Smart also provided load assistance to all Filipinos stranded in Afghanistan during the Taliban crisis in August last year.

PLDT INC ADR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.