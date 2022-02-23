- (PLX AI) - Solvay Q4 revenue EUR 2,703 million vs. estimate EUR 2,617 million.
- • Q4 EBITDA margin 21.2%
|Solvay Q4 EBITDA EUR 572 Million vs. Estimate EUR 532 Million
|Solvay S.A.: Solvay full year 2021 results
|February 23, 2022 at 7 a.m. CET
Solvay full year 2021 results
2021 Sales and EBITDA up double-digits boosted by strong volumes and pricing actions,sustaining our margins while overcoming inflationary...
|Solvay to license technology to Hubei Sanning Chemical for its mega plant fully dedicated to caprolactam production
|Research and Markets: Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market (2022 to 2026) - Featuring 3M, AGC and Solvay Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
|The "Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the ethylene tetrafluoroethylene...
|Solvay invests Chinese startup to accelerate breakthroughs in on-site chemicals production
