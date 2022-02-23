

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lockwood, Missouri -based Frickenschmidt Foods LLC is recalling around 5,795 pounds of ready-to-eat beef stick products due to misbranding, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The recall involves 1.5 oz. individually sealed packages of 'HIGH PROTEIN SNACK TERIYAKI BEEF WICKED CUTZ BEEF STICK' with lot code 113022, 120122, or 012823.



The ready-to-eat teriyaki beef stick items were packaged on November 30, 2021, December 1, 2021, and January 28, 2011. The products subject to recall bears establishment number 'M33928,'



These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and sold through online sales.



According to the agency, the product contains and declares wheat as an ingredient but has an incorrect statement of 'gluten free' on the label.



The recall was initiated after the distribution company notified the establishment that the product is labeled as 'gluten free' but lists wheat in the ingredients statement.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.



In similar recalls, Austin, Indiana -based Morgan Foods in mid-February called back around 2,205 pounds of Skyline chili due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. Abbyland Foods, Inc. in January recalled about 14,976 pounds of beef sticks for the same concerns.







