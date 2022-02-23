- (PLX AI) - Telefonica Deutschland raised 2025 ambition for network energy efficiency to 87% reduction in energy consumption.
- • Telefonica Deutschland dividend proposal of EURc 18 per share
- • Q4 revenue EUR 2,055 million vs. estimate EUR 2,059 million
- • Telefonica Deutschland expects 2022 revenues low single-digit percentage year-on-year growth
- • Also sees low-single-digit percentage growth in OIBDA
- • Sees 14-15% capex to sales ratio
