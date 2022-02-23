- (PLX AI) - Danone FY revenue EUR 24,281 million.
- • FY EBIT EUR 3,337 million
- • FY EBIT margin 13.7%
Danone 2021 Net Income Declines; Sales Up 3.4% On LFL Basis
|PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Danone (DANOY.PK) reported full year 2021 recurring net income - Group share of 2.16 billion euros, down 1.1% from last year. Recurring earnings per share was 3.31 euros compared...
Danone Reports Weakest Profitability in Six Years Amid Inflation
Danone unveils stronger-than expected Q4 sales, to give guidance on March 8
Danone FY EPS EUR 3.31
DANONE: A solid set of Full-Year 2021 results; A strong finish to the year
