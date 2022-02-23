Continue Working Closely With Macau Community To Control COVID-19
Full Year Group Adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 Billion Improves versus $(1.0) Billion in 2020
Full Year Group NPAS of $1.3 Billion Improves versus $(4.0) Billion in 2020
Q4 2021 Group Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 Billion, up 107% QoQ Included a One-off Benefit of $0.2 Billion
Continue Investing In Macau's Future with Cotai Phases 3 4
Announced a Special Dividend of $0.30 per Share
Galaxy Entertainment Group ("GEG", "Company" or the "Group") (HKEx stock code: 27) today reported results for the three month and twelve month periods ended 31 December 2021. (All amounts are expressed in HKD unless otherwise stated)
LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
I would like to take this opportunity to provide you with a broad market overview and to review the financial performance of GEG in 2021. Macau like the rest of the world continued to experience the impact of COVID-19 throughout 2021, with sporadic outbreaks in Mainland China and the subsequent travel and quarantine restrictions impacting visitor arrivals.
I would like to acknowledge the Macau Government for acting decisively and effectively controlling the pandemic. As a socially responsible corporation, GEG continues to support the Macau Government's epidemic preventive work. GEG's team members overall COVID-19 vaccination rate has reached 94%.
Moving onto our full year performance, the Group's Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and NPAS all improved in 2021 relative to 2020. Our balance sheet also remained healthy and we are well positioned to navigate through the pandemic. Further, we announced a special dividend of $0.30 per share to be paid on or about 29 April 2022. This attests to our confidence in Macau, our financial strength and our future earnings potential.
We were encouraged by the performance over the recent Chinese New Year holiday. Even though visitor arrivals were less than anticipated due to travel restrictions, gaming revenue was solid, driven by premium mass, hotel occupancy was higher and retails sales were strong. This is evidence of strong pent up demand for tourism and leisure in Macau.
During this economically challenging period, GEG continued to invest in the advancement of Macau's economy with our Cotai Phases 3 and 4 developments and renovating and upgrading our existing resort facilities where we intend to align the openings with the prevailing market conditions. We continue to pursue our project in Hengqin and are expanding our focus beyond Hengqin and Macau to potentially include opportunities within greater China including the rapidly developing Greater Bay Area.
In January 2022, the Macau Legislative Assembly passed its first reading of the "Legal Framework for the Exploitation of Games of Chance in Casino" and the Legislative Assembly Standing Committee is now going through a committee discussion. GEG fully supports the proposed legislation including that national and Macau security should be put as the top priority and the economic diversification and sustainable development should be a primary consideration.
Finally, I would again like to acknowledge and thank the health and emergency personnel who have worked so hard to ensure the safety of Macau. I would also like to thank our staff, management team and Board of Directors who voluntarily contributed to the various cost savings programs and for being so supportive of our Company during this period of time. Thank you.
Dr. Lui Che Woo
GBM, MBE, JP, LLD, DSSc, DBA
Chairman
Q4 FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS
GEG: Continues to be Impacted by COVID-19 and Travel Restrictions
Galaxy MacauTM: Continues to be Impacted by COVID-19 and Travel Restrictions
StarWorld Macau: Continues to be Impacted by COVID-19 and Travel Restrictions
Broadway Macau: A Unique Family Friendly Resort, Strongly Supported by Macau SMEs
Balance Sheet: Healthy and Liquid Balance Sheet
Development Update: Continue Making Progress on Cotai Phases 3 4
Macau Market Overview
Basically for the whole of 2020 and 2021 Macau was impacted by COVID-19 and the associated travel restrictions. Based on DICJ reporting, Macau's Gross Gaming Revenue ("GGR") for the full year 2021 was $84.3 billion, up 44% year-on-year. GGR in Q4 2021 was $18.5 billion, down 13% year-on-year and up 2% quarter-on-quarter.
During Q4 2021, in tune with the broad range of changes in the regulatory environment we suspended VIP gaming operations, we will continue to monitor the situation.
In reviewing visitor arrivals, Macau arrivals have increased during 2021, admittedly off a low base. In January 2021, visitor arrivals were approximately 18,000 per day. In December 2021, this had increased to approximately 26,000 per day. Throughout the year arrival numbers varied to reflect sporadic outbreaks in COVID-19 and the subsequent travel and quarantine restrictions. But importantly we are moving in the right direction. Whilst we are encouraged by the increase in visitor arrivals we do acknowledge they still remain well below pre-pandemic levels. We look forward to further improvement in 2022 with possibly the progressive reinstatement of E-Visas and the opening of the Hong Kong border.
In 2021, visitor arrivals to Macau were 7.7 million, up 31% year-on-year, although the figure was 80% lower than 2019. Overnight visitors and same-day visitors increased 31% and 30% year-on-year respectively. The average length of stay for overnight visitors increased by 0.2 day to 1.6 days. Mainland visitor arrivals to Macau were 7.0 million, up 48% year-on-year. For Q4 2021, visitor arrivals to Macau were 2.0 million, up 4% year-on-year and up 7% quarter-on-quarter. Mainland visitor arrivals to Macau were 1.8 million, up 4% year-on-year and up 8% quarter-on-quarter.
Group Financial Results
Full Year 2021
The Group posted Net Revenue of $19.7 billion, up 53% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.5 billion versus $(1.0) billion in 2020, which included a one-off expense reversal benefit of $0.2 billion in Q4 2021. Net profit attributable to shareholders was $1.3 billion versus $(4.0) billion in 2020. Galaxy Macau's Adjusted EBITDA was $2.9 billion versus $(0.9) billion in 2020. StarWorld Macau's Adjusted EBITDA was $374 million versus $(275) million in 2020. Broadway Macau's Adjusted EBITDA was $(84) million versus $(162) million in 2020.
GEG played lucky in its gaming operation during 2021, which increased its Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $253 million. In addition, the Group experienced a one-off expense reversal benefit of $0.2 billion, normalized Adjusted EBITDA was $3.1 billion versus $(1.1) billion in 2020.
The Group's total GGR on a management basis1 in 2021 was $17.3 billion, up 51% year-on-year. Mass GGR was $11.2 billion, up 83% year-on-year. VIP GGR was $5.5 billion, up 11% year-on-year. Electronic GGR was $642 million, up 35% year-on-year.
Summary Table of GEG Q4 and Full Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjustments
in HK$'m
Q4
Q3
Q4
YoY
|
QoQ
FY
FY
Adjusted EBITDA
1,010
503
1,043
3%
107%
(1,020)
3,537
Luck
(59)
(47)
57
25
253
COVID insurance claim
100
100
Expense reversal benefit
168
168
Normalized Adjusted EBITDA
969
550
818
-16%
49%
(1,145)
3,116
Group Key Financial Data
(HK$'m)
2020
2021
Revenues:
Net Gaming
8,566
14,010
Non-gaming
1,571
2,663
Construction Materials
2,739
3,022
Total Net Revenue
12,876
19,695
Adjusted EBITDA
(1,020)
3,537
Gaming Statistics2
(HK$'m)
2020
2021
Rolling Chip Volume3
130,584
129,088
Win Rate
3.8%
4.2%
Win
4,910
5,453
Mass Table Drop4
25,662
46,013
Win Rate
23.9%
24.4%
Win
6,129
11,238
Electronic Gaming Volume
14,131
17,627
Win Rate
3.4%
3.6%
Win
477
642
Total GGR Win5
11,516
17,333
Balance Sheet and Dividend
The Group's balance sheet remains liquid and healthy. As of 31 December 2021, cash and liquid investments were $33.4 billion and net cash was $27.0 billion. Total debt was $6.4 billion which primarily reflects our ongoing treasury yield management initiatives where interest income on cash holdings exceeds corresponding borrowing costs. Core debt remained minimal. This provides us with valuable flexibility in managing our ongoing operations and allows us to continue investing in our longer term development plans. We announced a special dividend of $0.30 per share to be paid on or about 29 April 2022. This attests to our confidence in Macau, our financial strength and our future earnings potential.
Q4 2021
During Q4 2021, the Group's Net Revenue decreased 7% year-on-year and increased 11% quarter-on-quarter to $4.8 billion. Reported Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% year-on-year and increased 107% quarter-on-quarter to $1.0 billion, which included a one-off expense reversal benefit of $0.2 billion. Galaxy Macau's Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% year-on-year and increased 68% quarter-on-quarter to $763 million. StarWorld Macau's Adjusted EBITDA decreased 71% year-on-year and increased 76% quarter-on-quarter to $44 million. Broadway Macau's Adjusted EBITDA was $(22) million versus $(19) million in Q3 2021 and $(28) million in Q4 2020.
During Q4 2021, GEG played lucky in its gaming operations which increased its Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $57 million. Additionally, there was a one-off expense reversal benefit of $0.2 billion, Normalized Adjusted EBITDA decreased 16% year-on-year and increased 49% quarter-on-quarter to $818 million.
The Group's total GGR on a management basis6 in Q4 2021 was $3.9 billion, down 16% year-on-year and up 6% quarter-on-quarter. Mass GGR was $3.0 billion, up 7% year-on-year, up 32% quarter-on-quarter. VIP GGR was $713 million, down 57% year-on-year and down 42% quarter-on-quarter. Electronic GGR was $159 million, down 10% year-on-year and up 6% quarter-on-quarter.
Group Key Financial Data
(HK$'m)
Q4 2020
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
FY2020
FY2021
Revenues:
Net Gaming
3,651
2,913
3,256
8,566
14,010
Non-gaming
646
608
666
1,571
2,663
Construction Materials
806
761
830
2,739
3,022
Total Net Revenue
5,103
4,282
4,752
12,876
19,695
Adjusted EBITDA
1,010
503
1,043
(1,020)
3,537
Gaming Statistics7
(HK$'m)
Q4 2020
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
FY2020
FY2021
Rolling Chip Volume8
43,910
27,827
17,318
130,584
129,088
Win Rate
3.8%
4.4%
4.1%
3.8%
4.2%
Win
1,648
1,234
713
4,910
5,453
Mass Table Drop9
12,037
10,099
11,449
25,662
46,013
Win Rate
23.4%
22.8%
26.4%
23.9%
24.4%
Win
2,817
2,301
3,027
6,129
11,238
Electronic Gaming Volume
4,322
4,187
4,444
14,131
17,627
Win Rate
4.1%
3.6%
3.6%
3.4%
3.6%
Win
178
150
159
477
642
Total GGR Win10
4,643
3,685
3,899
11,516
17,333
Galaxy Macau
Galaxy Macau is the primary contributor to Group revenue and earnings. In 2021, Net Revenue was up 71% year-on-year to $13.3 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.9 billion versus $(0.9) billion in 2020. Galaxy Macau played lucky in its gaming operations which increased its Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $207 million. Normalized 2021 Adjusted EBITDA was $2.7 billion versus $(1.0) billion in 2020, excluding the COVID-19 insurance claim and luck factor.
In Q4 2021, Galaxy Macau's Net Revenue was $3.2 billion, down 3% year-on-year and up 13% quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $763 million, up 4% year-on-year and up 68% quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin under HKFRS was 24% (Q4 2020: 22%). Galaxy Macau played lucky in its gaming operations which increased its Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $25 million. Normalized Q4 2021 Adjusted EBITDA was $738 million. Note that there was a one-off COVID-19 insurance claim of $75 million and bad luck of $41 million in Q4 2020. Excluding the luck factor and insurance claim, normalized Q4 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was $702 million. Normalized Q4 2021 Adjusted EBITDA up 5% year-on-year and up 52% quarter-on-quarter.
The combined five hotels occupancy rate was 39% for Q4 2021 and 47% for the full year 2021.
Galaxy Macau Key Financial Data
(HK$'m)
Q4 2020
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
FY2020
FY2021
Revenues:
Net Gaming
2,731
2,279
2,599
6,398
10,832
Hotel F&B Others
290
288
252
809
1,097
Mall
297
269
363
572
1,347
Total Net Revenue
3,318
2,836
3,214
7,779
13,276
Adjusted EBITDA
736
454
763
(900)
2,905
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
22%
16%
24%
NEG11
22%
Gaming Statistics12
(HK$'m)
Q4 2020
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
FY2020
FY2021
Rolling Chip Volume13
29,552
18,902
11,444
89,219
87,540
Win Rate
3.9%
4.8%
4.7%
4.1%
4.7%
Win
1,156
907
542
3,673
4,081
Mass Table Drop14
7,348
6,592
7,827
14,994
29,519
Win Rate
27.3%
26.4%
29.5%
28.0%
28.1%
Win
2,009
1,743
2,306
4,198
8,287
Electronic Gaming Volume
3,064
2,947
3,109
8,755
12,736
Win Rate
5.0%
4.1%
4.2%
4.2%
4.1%
Win
153
122
130
368
528
Total GGR Win
3,318
2,772
2,978
8,239
12,896
StarWorld Macau
In 2021, StarWorld Macau's Net Revenue was up 47% year-on-year to $3.3 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was $374 million versus $(275) million in 2020. StarWorld Macau played lucky in its gaming operations which increased its Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $46 million. Normalized 2021 Adjusted EBITDA was $328 million versus $(283) million in 2020, excluding the COVID-19 insurance claim and luck factor.
In Q4 2021, StarWorld Macau's Net Revenue was $669 million, down 30% year-on-year and up 1% quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $44 million, down 71% year-on-year and up 76% quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin under HKFRS was 7% (Q4 2020: 16%). StarWorld Macau played lucky in its gaming operations which increased its Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $32 million. Normalized Q4 2021 Adjusted EBITDA was $12 million. Note that there was a one-off COVID-10 insurance claim of $25 million and bad luck of $18 million in Q4 2020. Excluding the luck factor and insurance claim, normalized Q4 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $143 million. Normalized Q4 2021 Adjusted EBITDA down 92% year-on-year and down 71% quarter-on-quarter.
Hotel occupancy was 55% for Q4 2021 and 65% for the full year 2021.
StarWorld Macau Key Financial Data
(HK$'m)
Q4 2020
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
FY2020
FY2021
Revenues:
Net Gaming
914
627
632
2,119
3,116
Hotel F&B Others
35
30
31
99
135
Mall
6
7
6
19
27
Total Net Revenue
955
664
669
2,237
3,278
Adjusted EBITDA
150
25
44
(275)
374
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
16%
4%
7%
NEG15
11%
Gaming Statistics16
(HK$'m)
Q4 2020
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
FY2020
FY2021
Rolling Chip Volume17
13,280
8,925
5,874
37,434
40,608
Win Rate
3.6%
3.7%
2.9%
3.0%
3.3%
Win
481
327
171
1,140
1,331
Mass Table Drop18
3,957
2,825
2,798
8,474
13,477
Win Rate
16.9%
16.0%
20.2%
18.1%
18.2%
Win
668
453
565
1,535
2,447
Electronic Gaming Volume
584
585
534
2,099
2,303
Win Rate
2.1%
2.4%
2.2%
2.2%
2.6%
Win
11
14
12
45
60
Total GGR Win
1,160
794
748
2,720
3,838
Broadway Macau
Broadway Macau is a unique family friendly, street entertainment and food resort supported by Macau SMEs. In 2021, Broadway Macau's Net Revenue was $57 million, down 39% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $(84) million versus $(162) million in 2020. There was no luck impact on Broadway Macau's Adjusted EBITDA in 2021.
In Q4 2021, Broadway Macau's Net Revenue was $14 million, down 13% year-on-year, flat quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $(22) million, versus $(28) million in prior year and $(19) million in Q3 2021. There was no luck impact on Broadway Macau's Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2021.
Hotel occupancy was 3% for Q4 2021 and 6% for full year 2021, this was due to the fact that the hotel's operations were suspended for the majority of the year.
Broadway Macau Key Financial Data
(HK$'m)
Q4 2020
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
FY2020
FY2021
Revenues:
Net Gaming
0
0
0
22
0
Hotel F&B Others
10
8
8
49
32
Mall
6
6
6
23
25
Total Net Revenue
16
14
14
94
57
Adjusted EBITDA
(28)
(19)
(22)
(162)
(84)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
NEG19
NEG19
NEG19
NEG19
NEG19
Gaming Statistics20
(HK$'m)
Q4 2020
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
FY2020
FY2021
Mass Table Drop21
NIL*
NIL*
NIL*
114
NIL*
Win Rate
NIL*
NIL*
NIL*
17.9%
NIL*
Win
NIL*
NIL*
NIL*
20
NIL*
Electronic Gaming Volume
7
6
3
337
25
Win Rate
1.5%
5.6%
0.7%
2.1%
4.1%
Win
0
0
0
7
1
Total GGR Win
0
0
0
27
1
NIL represents tables not opened during the period.
City Clubs
In 2021, City Clubs contributed $62 million of Adjusted EBITDA, up 130% year-on-year. In Q4 2021 Adjusted EBITDA was $25 million, up 213% year-on-year, up 257% quarter-on-quarter.
City Clubs Key Financial Data
(HK$'m)
Q4 2020
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
FY2020
FY2021
Adjusted EBITDA
8
7
25
27
62
Gaming Statistics22
(HK$'m)
Q4 2020
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
FY2020
FY2021
Rolling Chip Volume23
1,078
NIL*
NIL*
3,931
940
Win Rate
1.1%
NIL*
NIL*
2.5%
4.4%
Win
11
NIL*
NIL*
97
41
Mass Table Drop24
732
682
824
2,080
3,017
Win Rate
19.2%
15.4%
18.9%
18.1%
16.7%
Win
140
105
156
376
504
Electronic Gaming Volume
667
649
798
2,940
2,563
Win Rate
1.9%
2.1%
2.1%
1.9%
2.1%
Win
14
14
17
57
53
Total GGR Win
165
119
173
530
598
NIL represents tables not opened during the period.
Construction Materials Division
Construction Materials delivered a solid performance in the Mainland and Hong Kong markets. In 2021, Adjusted EBITDA was $976 million, down 13% year-on-year. In Q4 2021 Adjusted EBITDA was $293 million, down 10% year-on-year and up 23% quarter-on-quarter.
Development Update
Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Macau
We continue to make ongoing progressive enhancements to our resorts to ensure that they remain competitive and appealing to our guests.
Cotai The Next Chapter
GEG is uniquely positioned for long term growth. Phase 3 is effectively completed and we plan to align the opening with improving market conditions. We are now firmly focused on the development of Phase 4, which is already well under way. We see the premium market evolving with this segment preferring higher quality and more spacious rooms. Phases 3 4 combined will have approximately 3,000 high end and family rooms and villas, 400,000 square feet of MICE space, a 500,000 square feet 16,000-seat multi-purpose arena, F&B, retail and casinos, among others.
The Group was pleased to announce in March 2021 the signing of a collaboration agreement with Accor to introduce the renowned Raffles brand to Macau. We look forward to welcoming the iconic Raffles at Galaxy Macau through an exclusive 450 all-suite tower and will align the opening with prevailing market conditions.
We intend to follow this with the opening of the GICC and Andaz Macau in anticipation of the recovery of the MICE and entertainment markets. We continue to proceed with the construction of Cotai Phase 4, our next generation integrated resort, which will complete our ecosystem in Cotai. As you can see, we remain highly confident about the future of Macau where Cotai Phases 3 and 4 will support Macau's vision of becoming a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.
Future Development Opportunities
We continue to pursue our project in Hengqin and are expanding our focus beyond Hengqin and Macau to potentially include opportunities within Mainland China, with a particular focus on the rapidly developing Greater Bay Area. The Master Plan of the Development of the Guangdong-Macau Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin was unveiled in early September 2021. The management committee of the cooperation zone will be jointly established by Guangdong and Macau and co-chaired by the Governor of Guangdong Province and the Chief Executive of Macau. The long-term goal of the cooperation zone is to establish a better collaboration mechanism between Hengqin and Macau by 2035, and basically achieve moderate economic diversification in Macau.
International
Given the pandemic's economic impact within the region, we have decided not to participate in the recent round of bidding. Shorter term we have reduced our presence in Japan, however, we continue to believe that Japan has significant longer term potential and we will continue to monitor the development of the market and the licensing process.
Selected Major Awards for 2021
Award
Presenter
GEG
2021 Asian Gaming Power 50 List No.1 Mr. Francis Lui
Inside Asian Gaming
Casino Operator of the Year
Charitable Community Award
International Gaming Awards 2021
ESG Recognitions Ceremony 2021 ESG Care Label 2021-2022
SocietyNext Foundation, UNESCO Hong Kong Association Glocal Peace Centre and Rotary Action Group for Peace Hong Kong Macao Chapter
ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management Certification
British Standards Institution
Galaxy MacauTM
2021 Particularly Pleasant Luxury Hotel
The Ritz-Carlton, Macau
Banyan Tree Macau
2021 Particularly Pleasant Top Class Comfort Hotel
Hotel Okura Macau
Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2021
2021 Forbes Travel Guide Five-star Hotel
The Ritz-Carlton, Macau
Banyan Tree Macau
2021 Forbes Travel Guide Five-star Spa
The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau
Banyan Tree Spa Macau
2021 Forbes Travel Guide Health Security VERIFIED
The Ritz-Carlton, Macau
Banyan Tree Macau
Hotel Okura Macau
Galaxy Hotel
Forbes Travel Guide
Energy Saving Concept Award (Hotel Group)
Hotel Group B (Excellence Award)
Macau Energy Saving Activity 2020
Macao Green Hotel Awards Silver Award Galaxy Hotel
Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA)
Macau's Best Resort Spa 2021 Banyan Tree Macau
World Spa Awards
Silver Certification for Environmental Design
Galaxy MacauTM Phase 3
EarthCheck
StarWorld Macau
Top Class Comfort Hotel
Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2021
Broadway MacauTM
Hotel Group B (Excellence Award)
Macau Energy Saving Activity 2020
Construction Materials Division
Hong Kong Green Organization Certification "Wastewi$e" Certificate
Excellence Level
Environmental Campaign Committee
BOCHK Corporate Environmental Leadership Awards 2020
EcoPartner 3 Years+ EcoPioneer
Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Federation of Hong Kong Industries
The 19th Hong Kong Occupational Safety Health Award Safety Performance Award (Other Industries) Outstanding
The 19th Hong Kong Occupational Safety Health Award Safety Management System Award (Other Industries) Merit
The 19th Hong Kong Occupational Safety Health Award Safety Management System Award Best Workplace Infection Control Measures Award (Other Industries) Merit
Occupational Safety and Health Council
Outlook
As we enter the third year of the pandemic, we have focused on turning this crisis into an opportunity. We have become better at adapting to the 'new normal' through creative thinking and constantly striving for improvement. GEG team members have been working hard to do more with less and have been very supportive of the various company initiatives. As a socially responsible corporation, GEG continues to support the Macau Government's epidemic preventive work and the overall COVID-19 vaccination rate for GEG's team members has now reached 94%. We believe that the reoccurrence of COVID-19 cases will continue to impact Macau for the immediate future, which in turn could impact our financial results going forward. However, in the medium to longer term we continue to have great confidence in Macau and we are well positioned for future growth with our Phases 3 4 developments.
Mainland China and Macau continue to experience social distancing measures and travel restrictions which have been progressively easing. As visitor arrivals have increased through 2021, revenue has also improved, we hope this trend can continue. We look forward to the reinstatement of the E-visas and group travel in Mainland and the border reopening of Hong Kong and Macau which will further increase visitor arrivals and associated revenue. Whilst we are encouraged by the increase in visitor arrivals we do acknowledge they still remain well below pre-pandemic levels.
Macau concessionaires are working with the MGTO to actively promote Macau as a safe tourism destination and has hosted a series of roadshows and exhibitions in a numbers of Mainland cities. We will continue to actively support this important government initiative. In the medium to longer term, we have great confidence in the future of Macau. But in the shorter term, the reoccurrence of COVID-19 outbreaks may continue to impact visitor arrivals and associated revenues.
Given the continued contraction in the VIP business, we have been reallocating our resources and marketing efforts to the higher margin mass-oriented tourists whom appreciate Galaxy's extensive resort offerings, such as a wide range of hotel selections, extensive F&B choices, wide selection of retails and non-gaming amenities such as the resort deck.
We welcome the amendment of Gaming Law and it has been positively received by the community.
Given our track record of introducing innovative non-gaming elements into our resorts, our strong operational history, significant investment into Macau's economy and our substantial CSR efforts including supporting SME's, we are well positioned to compete for one of Macau's forthcoming gaming concessions. We look forward for the approval from the Legislative Assembly and the completion of the concession bidding process.
About Galaxy Entertainment Group (HKEx stock code: 27)
Galaxy Entertainment Group ("GEG" or the "Group") is one of the world's leading resorts, hospitality and gaming companies. It primarily develops and operates a large portfolio of integrated resort, retail, dining, hotel and gaming facilities in Macau. The Group is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index.
GEG is one of the three original concessionaires in Macau with a successful track record of delivering innovative, spectacular and award-winning properties, products and services, underpinned by a "World Class, Asian Heart" service philosophy, that has enabled it to consistently outperform the market in Macau.
GEG operates three flagship destinations in Macau: on Cotai, Galaxy Macau, one of the world's largest integrated destination resorts, and the adjoining Broadway Macau, a unique landmark entertainment and food street destination; and on the Peninsula, StarWorld Macau, an award winning premium property.
The Group has the largest undeveloped landbank of any concessionaire in Macau. When The Next Chapter of its Cotai development is completed, GEG's resorts footprint on Cotai will double to more than 2 million square meters, making the resorts, entertainment and MICE precinct one of the largest and most diverse integrated destinations in the world. GEG is also progressing plans for its Hengqin project and we are also expanding our focus beyond Hengqin and Macau to potentially include opportunities within the rapidly expanding Greater Bay Area. These projects will help GEG develop and support Macau in its vision of becoming a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.
In July 2015, GEG made a strategic investment in Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers Monaco ("Monte-Carlo SBM"), a world renowned owner and operator of iconic luxury hotels and resorts in the Principality of Monaco. GEG continues to explore a range of international development opportunities with Monte-Carlo SBM including Japan.
GEG is committed to delivering world class unique experiences to its guests and building a sustainable future for the communities in which it operates. For more information about the Group, please visit www.galaxyentertainment.com
1 The primary difference between statutory gross revenue and management basis gross revenue is the treatment of City Clubs revenue where fee income is reported on a statutory basis and gross gaming revenue is reported on a management basis. At the Group level the gaming statistics include Company owned resorts plus City Clubs.
2 Gaming statistics are presented before deducting commission and incentives.
3 Reflects junket rolling chip volume only.
4 Mass table drop includes the amount of table drop plus cash chips purchased at the cage.
5 Total GGR win includes gaming win from City Clubs.
6 The primary difference between statutory gross revenue and management basis gross revenue is the treatment of City Clubs revenue where fee income is reported on a statutory basis and gross gaming revenue is reported on a management basis. At the group level the gaming statistics include Company owned resorts plus City Clubs.
7 Gaming statistics are presented before deducting commission and incentives.
8 Reflects junket rolling chip volume only.
9 Mass table drop includes the amount of table drop plus cash chips purchased at the cage.
10 Total GGR win includes gaming win from City Clubs.
11 NEG represents negative margin.
12 Gaming statistics are presented before deducting commission and incentives.
13 Reflects junket rolling chip volume only.
14 Mass table drop includes the amount of table drop plus cash chips purchased at the cage.
15 NEG represents negative margin.
16 Gaming statistics are presented before deducting commission and incentives.
17 Reflects junket rolling chip volume only.
18 Mass table drop includes the amount of table drop plus cash chips purchased at the cage.
19 NEG represents negative margin.
20 Gaming statistics are presented before deducting commission and incentives.
21 Mass table drop includes the amount of table drop plus cash chips purchased at the cage.
22 Gaming statistics are presented before deducting commission and incentives.
23 Reflects junket rolling chip volume only.
24 Mass table drop includes the amount of table drop plus cash chips purchased at the cage.
