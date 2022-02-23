- (PLX AI) - RaySearch Q4 orders SEK 345 million.
- • Q4 sales SEK 188 million vs. estimate SEK 187 million
- • Q4 net income SEK -16 million
|RaySearch Q4 Operating Profit SEK -17 Million vs. Estimate SEK -3 Million
