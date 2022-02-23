The geothermal field beneath California's Salton Sea contains brine that may hold from one to six million metric tons of lithium, an essential element for producing batteries. A Berkeley Lab study aims to evaluate the resource.From pv magazine USA Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory is leading a research project to profile the concentration of lithium in the geothermal field beneath California's Salton Sea, and to explore the most environmentally benign way to extract it. Brine from the geothermal field is already pumped to the surface to generate geothermal power, and recirculated back underground. ...

