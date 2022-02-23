- (PLX AI) - Karnov Q4 revenue SEK 221 million.
- • Q4 EBITA SEK 32 million
- • Q4 EPS SEK 0.01
|Karnov Q4 Adjusted EBITA SEK 74 Million
|30.12.21
|Increased number of shares and votes in Karnov Group AB (publ)
|14.12.21
|KARNOV GROUP: Karnov has carried out a directed share issue of 9,827,458 ordinary shares at a price of SEK 60.40 per ordinary share
|14.12.21
|Karnov Considering Issuing 9.8 Million New Shares in Connection to Wolters Kluwer France Transaction
|(PLX AI) - Karnov explores the conditions for a directed share issue of up to 9,827,458 shares.• Karnov to issue new shares of at least 9.9% of capital• Karnov has signed a binding offer to acquire...
|14.12.21
|KARNOV GROUP: Karnov explores the conditions for a directed share issue of up to 9,827,458 shares
