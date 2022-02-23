- (PLX AI) - SBB FY rental income SEK 5,930 million.
- • FY net income SEK 25,849 million
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden FY Pretax Profit SEK 29,474 Million
(PLX AI) - SBB FY rental income SEK 5,930 million.• FY net income SEK 25,849 million
|Fr
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget I Norden AB (publ) on STO Sustainable Commercial Paper (81/22)
|Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by
Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget I Norden AB (publ) with effect from 2022-02-21. Last
day of trading is set to 2022-05-23. The instrument will...
|11.02.
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget I Norden AB (publ) on STO Sustainable Commercial Paper (72/22)
|Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by
Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget I Norden AB (publ) with effect from 2022-02-14. Last
day of trading is set to 2022-05-13. The instrument will...
|10.02.
|SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB: Invitation to presentation of SBB's year-end report 2021
|07.02.
|SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB: SBB controls 97.8 percent of the shares in Amasten following the mandatory offer
