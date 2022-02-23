- (PLX AI) - GHP Specialty Care Q4 organic growth 2.8%.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|1,908
|1,962
|10:01
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|GHP Specialty Care Q4 Revenue SEK 401.8 Million vs. Estimate SEK 425 Million
|(PLX AI) - GHP Specialty Care Q4 organic growth 2.8%.
► Artikel lesen
|22.10.21
|GHP Specialty Care Q3 EBIT SEK 4.1 Million vs. Estimate SEK 4 Million
|(PLX AI) - GHP Specialty Care Q3 revenue SEK 294.7 million vs. estimate SEK 313 million.• Q3 EBITDA SEK 31 million vs. estimate SEK 30 million• Q3 EBITDA margin 10.5%• Q3 EBIT margin 1.4%• Q3 net income...
► Artikel lesen
|13.09.21
|GHP Specialty Care Falls 15% After Losing UAE Contract
|(PLX AI) - GHP Specialty Care shares fell 15% in early trading after the company announced over the weekend it lost a United Arab Emirates contract. • The company kept its medium-term targets unchanged...
► Artikel lesen
|12.09.21
|GHP Specialty Care Keeps Targets Unchanged Despite Losing UAE Contract
|(PLX AI) - GHP still targets average organic growth 15% per year over 3 years and EBIT margin of at least 7% despite losing United Arab Emirates contract. • GHP will cease to manage 4 hospitals in UAE...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|GHP SPECIALTY CARE AB
|2,030
|0,00 %