

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Henkel (HENOY.PK, HENKY.PK) reported that its adjusted operating profit or adjusted EBIT for fiscal year 2021 increased by 4.2 percent to 2.69 billion euros from fiscal 2020.



Adjusted earnings per preferred share rose by 7.0 percent to 4.56 euros from the prior year. At constant exchange rates, adjusted earnings per preferred share increased 9.2 percent.



Henkel Group sales were 20.07 billion euros in fiscal 2021. This corresponds to a nominal growth of 4.2 percent and to a significant organic sales growth of 7.8 percent.



Henkel will propose a stable dividend of 1.85 euros per preferred share and 1.83 euros per ordinary share to its shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.



In addition, Henkel has announced a share buyback program with a volume of up to 1 billion euros at the end of January 2022 and already started the implementation in February. Henkel plans to buy back preferred shares with a total value of up to 800 million euros and ordinary shares with a total value of up to 200 million euros. The program is expected to be carried out latest until March 31, 2023.



The company noted that the outlook for fiscal 2022, which was already published at the end of January, remains unchanged. The company expects organic sales growth in the range of 2 to 4 percent, and an adjusted return on sales (EBIT margin) between 11.5 and 13.5 percent. At Group level, Henkel expects for adjusted earnings per preferred share a development in the range between -15 to +5 percent at constant exchange rates in fiscal 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HENKEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de