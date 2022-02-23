Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Ganz großer Durchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906997 ISIN: SE0000379190 Ticker-Symbol: TEX 
Frankfurt
23.02.22
08:02 Uhr
19,200 Euro
+0,210
+1,11 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELLUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELLUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,15519,66008:56
PR Newswire
23.02.2022 | 08:22
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Castellum divests portfolio in Gävle for SEK 2.3 billion

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum is divesting 12 properties in Gävle to Fastighets AB Regio. The sale price is approximately SEK 2.3 billion less overheads and deferred tax totalling approximately MSEK 130. The sale resulted in an impairment of goodwill of approximately MSEK 150 and deferred tax income of approximately MSEK 300. The underlying property value exceeds the latest valuation by approximately 10%.

The properties have approximately 107,000 square metres of lettable area and a rental value of MSEK 160 per year. 85% of the tenants are state agencies and include the Swedish Police Authority (Polismyndigheten), the Swedish Prison and Probation Service (Kriminalvården) and the Swedish Mapping, Cadastral and Land Registration Authority (Lantmäteriet). Closing will take place on 31 March.

"We are pleased to be able to transfer a portfolio of this quality to a long-term and stable party such as Regio, who will take over development and property management, moreover with the same fantastic local organisation. At the same time, the sale reinforces our financial position following the combination with Kungsleden and facilitates further investments and new production for our important clients," says Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Castellum AB.

The transaction in brief

Properties: Väster 21:6, Väster 27:1, Väster 32:3, Norr 15:7, Norr 38:3, Norr 47:7, Söder 6:5, Söder 17:10, Brynäs 17:1, Kubbo 15:1, Olsbacka 45:6, Kungsbäck 2:18.
Buyer: Fastighets AB Regio
Sale price: approx. SEK 2.3 billion
Closing date: 31 March 2022
Rental value: approx. MSEK 160/year
Average contract duration: approx. 3.6 years
Tenants: Swedish Police; Swedish Prison and Probation Service; Swedish Mapping, Cadastral and Land Registration Authority; Gävle Municipality, the National Government Service Centre, International English School, and others.
Lettable area: 107,000 sq. m.
Economic occupancy rate: 97%

For further information, please contact:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO Castellum AB, +46 31 60 74 00
Kristina Sawjani, Chief Investment Officer Castellum AB, +46 705 27 59 60

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest commercial listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2021, the property value totalled approximately SEK 176 billion, including ownership share in the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-divests-portfolio-in-gavle-for-sek-2-3-billion,c3512305

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3512305/1539269.pdf

Press release 220223

CASTELLUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.