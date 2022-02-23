DJ Eve Sleep plc: New retail partnership with DFS

eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company")

New retail partnership with DFS

eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France is pleased to announce a new retail partnership with DFS, the market leading retailer of living room and upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom.

Initially the partnership will cover the dfs.co.uk website, which receives an average 2.71m unique visitors per month. There are also plans to extend the partnership to the DFS showroom estate later in the year. DFS will stock a range of eve mattresses, including eve's Original and Premium Hybrid models rated the two best mattresses in the UK by consumer champion Which?, as well as a range of eve bedframes. Plans are in place to extend the ranges at a later date.

Retail partnerships are a tried and tested pillar of eve's omni-channel strategy to be available where its customers shop. The new partnership is expected to drive profitable sales, raise eve's brand and product awareness with its target customer base, and offer DFS customers additional mattress options to choose from, to accompany its bedroom furniture ranges.

The partnership is expected to go live on the DFS website from 3 March.

John Rastall, Head of DFS Home, commented:

"At DFS, we strive to help customers furnish their homes with high quality, stylish and affordable furniture. Our range of bedroom furniture, including our wide choice of upholstered bedframes, is a key and growing part of our offer. We are delighted to be partnering with eve to add their best-in-class mattresses to our range, to support awareness of our bedroom furniture products; deliver even greater choice for our customers; and provide the opportunity for customers to conveniently add an eve mattress to their DFS furniture order."

Cheryl Calverley, CEO of eve Sleep commented:

"This is a very exciting partnership for eve as DFS seek to extend their 'comfort' positioning beyond the living room and bring eve's award winning mattresses to a wider audience. We're incredibly proud to announce this partnership with the UK's foremost furniture retailer, which recognises the strength of the eve sleep product range and brand, continuing the momentum in our UK&I business."

Footnote: 1. Taken from the DFS Group 2021 Annual Report

For enquiries, please contact:

eve Sleep plc Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer via M7 Communications LTD Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed

