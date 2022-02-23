DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

23 February 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 22 February 2022 it purchased a total of 275,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 75,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.220 GBP1.022 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1760 GBP0.991 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.209917 GBP1.011372

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 733,251,191 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

