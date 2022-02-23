Anzeige
23.02.2022
23.02.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 23-Feb-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23 February 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 22 February 2022 it purchased a total of 275,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     75,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.220     GBP1.022 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1760     GBP0.991 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.209917    GBP1.011372

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 733,251,191 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
688       1.18         XDUB      08:12:46      00057068522TRLO0 
3070       1.18         XDUB      08:12:46      00057068521TRLO0 
27        1.18         XDUB      08:14:27      00057068639TRLO0 
205       1.18         XDUB      08:14:27      00057068640TRLO0 
678       1.18         XDUB      08:14:27      00057068641TRLO0 
72        1.18         XDUB      08:15:54      00057068689TRLO0 
84        1.18         XDUB      08:15:54      00057068690TRLO0 
10        1.18         XDUB      08:15:54      00057068691TRLO0 
7016       1.18         XDUB      08:15:54      00057068692TRLO0 
1986       1.18         XDUB      08:18:38      00057068811TRLO0 
709       1.18         XDUB      08:18:38      00057068812TRLO0 
321       1.19         XDUB      08:22:26      00057069019TRLO0 
31        1.19         XDUB      08:23:47      00057069141TRLO0 
284       1.19         XDUB      08:23:47      00057069142TRLO0 
992       1.19         XDUB      08:23:47      00057069143TRLO0 
19        1.19         XDUB      08:25:21      00057069222TRLO0 
9542       1.20         XDUB      08:27:19      00057069296TRLO0 
1900       1.20         XDUB      09:04:22      00057071411TRLO0 
500       1.20         XDUB      09:04:22      00057071412TRLO0 
1781       1.20         XDUB      09:04:22      00057071413TRLO0 
3362       1.20         XDUB      09:27:53      00057072382TRLO0 
1884       1.20         XDUB      09:27:53      00057072383TRLO0 
190       1.20         XDUB      09:27:53      00057072384TRLO0 
988       1.20         XDUB      09:27:53      00057072385TRLO0 
131       1.20         XDUB      09:27:53      00057072386TRLO0 
604       1.20         XDUB      09:27:53      00057072387TRLO0 
42        1.21         XDUB      09:42:54      00057072805TRLO0 
237       1.21         XDUB      09:45:53      00057072901TRLO0 
1825       1.21         XDUB      09:46:04      00057072923TRLO0 
237       1.21         XDUB      09:46:20      00057072931TRLO0 
490       1.20         XDUB      09:49:32      00057073145TRLO0 
3323       1.20         XDUB      09:49:32      00057073146TRLO0 
3949       1.20         XDUB      09:49:32      00057073147TRLO0 
3741       1.20         XDUB      09:57:34      00057073414TRLO0 
798       1.20         XDUB      10:32:02      00057074795TRLO0 
135       1.20         XDUB      10:32:02      00057074796TRLO0 
1832       1.20         XDUB      10:32:02      00057074797TRLO0 
2814       1.20         XDUB      10:32:02      00057074798TRLO0 
2351       1.20         XDUB      10:32:02      00057074799TRLO0 
237       1.22         XDUB      10:45:32      00057075582TRLO0 
1354       1.22         XDUB      10:46:10      00057075600TRLO0 
846       1.22         XDUB      10:46:10      00057075601TRLO0 
3349       1.21         XDUB      10:52:35      00057075951TRLO0 
3525       1.21         XDUB      11:00:22      00057076333TRLO0 
1312       1.21         XDUB      11:17:53      00057077116TRLO0 
919       1.21         XDUB      11:17:53      00057077117TRLO0 
158       1.21         XDUB      11:17:53      00057077118TRLO0 
94        1.21         XDUB      11:17:53      00057077119TRLO0 
1849       1.21         XDUB      11:17:53      00057077120TRLO0 
1261       1.21         XDUB      11:17:53      00057077121TRLO0 
2017       1.21         XDUB      11:31:04      00057077618TRLO0 
237       1.21         XDUB      11:34:22      00057077758TRLO0 
1324       1.21         XDUB      11:34:22      00057077759TRLO0 
539       1.22         XDUB      11:59:18      00057078462TRLO0 
1125       1.22         XDUB      12:21:57      00057079188TRLO0 
527       1.22         XDUB      12:21:57      00057079189TRLO0 
935       1.22         XDUB      12:33:25      00057079489TRLO0 
1133       1.22         XDUB      12:33:25      00057079490TRLO0 
1333       1.22         XDUB      12:33:25      00057079491TRLO0 
103       1.22         XDUB      12:33:25      00057079492TRLO0 
3298       1.22         XDUB      12:33:25      00057079493TRLO0 
3362       1.22         XDUB      12:44:55      00057079986TRLO0 
1562       1.22         XDUB      12:49:32      00057080108TRLO0 
2085       1.22         XDUB      12:49:32      00057080109TRLO0 
1332       1.22         XDUB      12:49:32      00057080110TRLO0 
3822       1.22         XDUB      13:13:31      00057081056TRLO0 
981       1.22         XDUB      13:20:32      00057081343TRLO0 
2190       1.22         XDUB      13:20:32      00057081344TRLO0 
1750       1.22         XDUB      13:29:32      00057081753TRLO0 
2227       1.22         XDUB      13:29:32      00057081754TRLO0 
298       1.22         XDUB      13:34:58      00057082032TRLO0 
2834       1.22         XDUB      13:43:36      00057082429TRLO0 
1161       1.22         XDUB      13:43:42      00057082447TRLO0 
3274       1.22         XDUB      13:49:29      00057082649TRLO0 
555       1.22         XDUB      13:50:57      00057082688TRLO0 
3091       1.22         XDUB      14:05:32      00057083158TRLO0 
2392       1.22         XDUB      14:18:54      00057083832TRLO0 
342       1.22         XDUB      14:18:54      00057083833TRLO0 
320       1.22         XDUB      14:18:54      00057083834TRLO0 
599       1.22         XDUB      14:18:54      00057083835TRLO0 
4125       1.21         XDUB      14:18:54      00057083840TRLO0 
3458       1.21         XDUB      14:18:57      00057083842TRLO0 
2789       1.21         XDUB      14:27:43      00057084356TRLO0 
817       1.21         XDUB      14:35:33      00057085359TRLO0 
2642       1.21         XDUB      14:35:33      00057085360TRLO0 
596       1.21         XDUB      14:35:49      00057085383TRLO0 
134       1.21         XDUB      14:36:33      00057085448TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

