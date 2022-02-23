DJ SWEF: January 2022 NAV

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF")

Net Asset Value, 31 January 2022

This announcement contains price sensitive information.

As at the close of business on 31 January 2022, the unaudited ex-dividend(3) and cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 102.02p and 103.40p respectively (31 December 2021: ex / cum-dividend - 103.09p).

Loans advanced GBP413.2m Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP14.1m Cash and cash equivalents GBP3.8m Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest) GBP(8.5m) Other net assets/(liabilities) GBP(5.4m) Net assets GBP417.2m

Capital amounts drawn as at 31 January 2022 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 31 January 2022 is shown below.

Local Currency Sterling (2) Amounts drawn GBPm (1) GBP235.4 GBP235.4 Amounts drawn EURm (1) EUR211.6 GBP176.0 GBP411.4 m Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP35.3 GBP35.3 Committed but undrawn Loans EURm EUR9.2 GBP7.6 GBP42.9 m

(1) The balances shown corresponds to cash advanced.

(2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate.

(3) The ex-dividend date is 3 February 2022.

The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income.

All figures herein are published based on current information, estimates and judgements. Enquiries:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

Duke Le Prevost

T: +44 203 5303 630

E: starwood@apexfs.com

