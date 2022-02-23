BioInvent International AB (publ) Year-End Report January 1 - December 31, 2021

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

"The past year was very exciting for BioInvent. Two of our clinical trials provided highly encouraging results in 2021 at the same time as we expanded our pipeline of clinical programs with the initiation of two additional programs and the submission of one clinical trial application, more than doubling the portfolio." - Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

Events in the fourth quarter

• (R) Positive interim data from BI-1206 Phase 1 in NHL show increased and sustained responses in relapsed patients. Particularly impressive outcome in follicular lymphoma:

- Objective response rate (ORR) 67%

- Disease control rate (DCR) 78%

- Complete responses with duration of 12, 24 and 36 months.

• (R) Positive early clinical data presented from the ongoing BI-1206 Phase 1 study of BI-1206 in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of solid tumors.

• BioInvent and CASI Pharmaceuticals announced CTA approval for clinical studies of BI-1206 in NHL in China.

• BioInvent advanced to the Nasdaq Stockholm's Mid Cap segment.

Events after the period

• (R) Orphan Drug Designation granted to BI-1206 for the treatment of follicular lymphoma.

• BioInvent and Transgene published preclinical BT-001 proof-of-concept data in the Journal of ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC).

• BI-1607 CTA approval received.

• Marie Moores was appointed Chief Operating Officer.

Financial information

Fourth quarter 2021

• Net sales SEK 4.9 (98.7) million.

• Loss after tax SEK -78.8 (28.5) million.

• Loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -1.35 (0.74).

• Cash flow from operating activities SEK -75.7 (29.2) million.

January - December 2021

• Net sales SEK 19.4 (147.4) million.

• Loss after tax SEK -278.4 (-76.3) million.

• Loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -5.14 (-2.66).

• Cash flow from operating activities SEK -245.8 (-62.6) million.

• Liquid funds, current and long-term investments as of December 31, 2021: SEK 1,365.0 (729.3) million.

(R)= Regulatory event

Read the complete report in the attached pdf.

Invitation to presentation of BioInvent's Year-end report 2021

BioInvent invites to a presentation of the Year-end report 2021 and a telephone conference with CEO Martin Welschof. The presentation will be held in English.

When: 2:00 p.m. CET, Wednesday February 23, 2022.

Listen to the presentation: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bioinvent-q4-2021

To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details shown below:

SE: +46856642704

NE: +31107129163

UK: +443333009270

US: +1646722490

The conference call will be made available on the company's website after the call.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively and a fifth program just initiating clinical development. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

