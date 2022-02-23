- (PLX AI) - Garo Q4 revenue SEK 370.1 million vs. estimate SEK 360 million.
- • Q4 EBIT margin 15.6%
- • Q4 net income SEK 46.4 million
|Garo Q4 EBIT SEK 57.7 Million vs. Estimate SEK 56 Million
|GARO: Year-end report 2021
|GARO: Correction of information to press release regarding the year-end report 2021
|Garo 2021 Sales of SEK 1,296 Million Top Estimates
|(PLX AI) - Garo confirms that sales for 2021 amounted to SEK 1,296 million.• Consensus was SEK 1,286 million• Company inadvertently disclosed the information in the footer of a press release earlier...
|GARO: Presentation of the full year-report 2021 on February 23
|GARO AB
|13,040
|+0,31 %