- (PLX AI) - Iberdrola FY EBITDA EUR 12,005.7 million vs. estimate EUR 11,200 million.
- • FY revenue EUR 39,113.5 million vs. estimate EUR 37,135 million
- • Gross investments continue to accelerate, reaching a record figure of almost EUR 10,000 million (EUR 9,941 million), mainly thanks to the renewables business, which represents 43.9% of the total, with 3,500 MW commissioned and 7,800 MW already under construction, and thanks to the networks business, which represents 40.5% of the total, growing the asset base by 6%
- • The energy production figures for the Spanish mainland system for 2021 are characterised by an increase in wind production (+10.0%), solar production (+29.3%) and carbon production (+3.0%) compared to the previous year, as well as a drop in hydroelectric production (-3.4%), combined cycles (-2.0%) and nuclear production (-3.1%)
- • Adjusted Net Profit reached EUR 3,705 million, in line with the expectations published by the Company
IBERDROLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de