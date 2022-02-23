

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German insurance company, Munich Reinsurance Company or Munich Re Group (0KFE.L), on Wednesday posted its earnings for the fiscal 2021 that doubled from last year and beat its profit target for the period, with a growth in reinsurance and ERGO segments.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, Munich Re expects to record a profit of 3.3 billion euros.



For the fiscal 2021, the Munich-headquartered firm reported a profit of 2.93 billion euros or 20.93 euros per share, compared with 1.21 billion euros or 8.63 euros per share, reported for the financial year 2020. Earlier, for the last fiscal, the company had projected to report a profit of 2.8 billion euros.



For the final quarter of 2021, the insurance provider recorded its earnings at 871 million euros or 6.20 euros per share, compared with 212 million euros or 1.48 euros per share, on year-on-year basis.



For the full year, under the reinsurance segment, the insurance provider reported a rise in its gross premium written by 10.8 percent, to 41.35 billion euros, whereas for fourth quarter, it recorded an increase of 12.9 percent, to 10.50 billion euros.



ERGO segment of the firm also reported a rise in its gross premium written by 3.7 percent, to 18.21 billion euros for the last fiscal.



The segment also recorded a rise in its gross premium written by 1.5 percent, to 4.38 billion euros, for the last three-month period of 2021.







